Women's Treatment Center: 'for mom to go, I can do this.'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - MN Adult & Teen Challenge's Women's Treatment Center is working to help moms battling addiction. Their newest resource, The Kid's Dream Center.

"This is an area where the kids can in, visit mom and have fun with mom. They can be playing with the mats, they can be cooking with the kitchen's center," Tom Truszinski, Center Director, said. "So the kids can have new memories, new dreams of mom."

Truszinski said this is a way for kids to create positive memories with mom, since many may have negative memories of their mom during addiction.

It's helping moms like Christle, who's currently in the long-term recovery program for heroin.

"Us moms, you know, have struggled in the addiction and, you know, probably weren't quite the parents we wanted to be," Christle said. "We just want to give them the childhood they deserve and give the moms they deserve."

But this room means a little more to Christle. You can't walk in without noticing the bright, colorful wall Christle painted the wall for the Kid's Dream Center.

"With the giant flowers, the butterlfies as big as the birds, you know, possabilities everywhere," she said. "That's the thing about dreams, it doesn't have to make sense. It doesn't have to be any certain way, that's what I wanted to show here. "

A lasting representation of the possibilities ahead for the moms going through treatment and their families.

"To have a space like this, something that can hopefully bring joy to them, its everything to us when were in this program. And to our kids," she said.