Women's March 2018 happens in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Indivisible Rochester is the local, non-profit organization that helped organized Saturday's Women's March.

Earlier this week the group told KIMT News 3 the purpose of this march was two-fold. One, to hnor last year's historic women's march following the U.S. presidential election. Two, to make their voices heard.

Tammy Schulman came down from the Twin Cities to participate in Rochester's march.

"I have grandchildren, I have granddaughters, I was a granddaughter and it's our job. It's our job to make sure that our children and that our future are safe."

Schulman also participated in the women's march after the 2016 election.

"We've made progress, we have been heard," Shulman said. "This year it is action."

In addition to speakers and marching, the event had voter registration sign ups.