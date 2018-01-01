Calling women in the entrepreneurial community

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Women in the entrepreneurial and small business community are invited to attend the Women's Entrepreneurial Happy Hour on Thursday.

The event is cohosted by Rochester Rising and Rochester Home Infusion and is in response to an overwhelmingly successful first meeting back in November.

"That showed us that there is just a huge need for this," Amanda Leightner, founder of Rochester Rising, said.

The event is a way for women in the business community to network and connect.

"I think being able to help another person access what they need, access a connection, is really beneficial to the community as a whole," she said.

Leighter said this is an especially exciting time to get involved in business in Rochester.

"I think it's a positive year of growth and I'm really looking forward to what's happening. We're making history right now," she said.

As the city continues to grow, she hopes these networking events continue to happen.

"If people want happy hours if they want something else...the community can drive what this can be," Leightner said.

Thursday's meeting starts at 4pm at the Bleu Duck Kitchen. It is a free event open to the public.