Woman who had 3 kids in home under 12 facing felony drug charges

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A woman facing multiple felony charges had heroin and methamphetamine at a home where three children – 12, 6 and 3 – were located, authorities say.

Jenny Dee, 46, was arrested after members of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at 19 8th St. NW in Rochester.

Authorities say they found 29.02 grams of methamphetamine, four grams of heroin and items that would indicate sales.

She is facing charges of first-degree sales of a controlled substance, second-degree and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. Those are all felony charges. She is facing a child endangerment charge for storing meth in the presence of a child.