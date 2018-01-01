Woman takes plea in meth case

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Stewartville woman arrested after a months-long drug investigation is pleading guilty.

28-year-old Annastacia Michelle Berhorst was arrested on November 1, 2017 after the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team searched a home in the 600 block of 12th Avenue NE in Stewartville. Authorities say there was 1.3 grams of meth in the home, along with 4- and 5-year-old girls.

Berghorst has entered a guilty plea to 5th degree drug possession. Charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of children will be dropped as part of a plea deal.

Her sentencing is set for April 16.