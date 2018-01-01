Woman sentenced in deadly Hancock County crash

GARNER, Iowa - A Hancock County woman will spend up to 25 years in prison for a fatal collision.

34-year-old Shannon Lynn Gamble of Garner was charged with homicide by vehicle and OWI - 1st offense after a head-on crash with a motorcyclist on June 18, 2017. Authorities say Gamble was driving on Highway 69 in Hancock County at 99 miles an hour when she hit the Harley-Davidson cycle being ridden by Nathan Wadsley.

The criminal complaint said Gamble had a blood alcohol content of .109 at the time of the crash.

Wadsley was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision just south of Klemme. Gamble was airlifted to Mercy Medical Center - North Iowa for treatment of her injuries.

Gamble initially pleaded not guilty and a trial was set for April, but she changed her plea to homicide by vehicle to guilty in January.

She has now been sentenced to up to 25 years in prison, with credit for time already served, and must also pay $150,000 in restitution to Wadsley's estate.