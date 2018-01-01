Woman reported missing in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman missing since Saturday.

The Waterloo Police Department says Lakisha Quintel Williams was last seen around 5 pm on January 20 in the 3800 block of Paige Drive. The 40-year-old woman is described as 5’3’’ tall and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities say she also goes by her maiden name of Lakisha Owens.

Anyone who has seen Williams or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call Waterloo Police at (319) 291-2515.