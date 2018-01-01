Woman pleads not guilty to stealing from mother

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A woman accused of stealing from her infirm mother is pleading not guilty.

Scroll for more content...

52-year-old Dolores Tritle is charged with two counts of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult. The Albert Lea Police Department says it was notified in June of a possible crime involving a female resident at the Good Samaritan Society nursing facility. The woman requires 24 hour care and power of attorney had been given to Tritle, her daughter.

Authorities say bank records show Tritle withdrew $9,055 from her mother’s account over the course of nine months and refused to justify or explain those withdrawals. Court documents also state that when Tritle was charged, there was an outstanding bill of $6,978.42 for her mother’s care at Good Samaritan which had not been paid.

A trial is now scheduled for May 15 in Freeborn County District Court.