Woman pleads not guilty in attack on Rochester teen

Tianna Amos Tianna Amos

Co-defendant pleaded guilty and got probation.

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 3:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – After her co-defendant pleaded guilty, another Rochester woman is going to stand trial for burglary and assault.

Tianna Marie Amos, 23, and Tatiano Latrice Lofton Stewart, 20, were arrested on April 10 and accused of forcing their way inside an apartment and attacking a 16-year-old female.


Tatiano Lofton-Stewart

Lofton-Stewart pleaded guilty to 5th degree assault and received one year of supervised probation.

Amos pleaded not guilty Friday to two counts of 1st degree burglary, two counts of 5th degree assault, and disorderly conduct. Her trial is scheduled to begin on January 28, 2019.

