Woman hospitalized while giving birth returns to find home burglarized

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman who just gave birth came home to an unexpected surprise, and not a good kind of surprise.Rochester police say the woman came home in the 800 block of 6th Ave. SW after giving birth and found her residence had been burglarized. Jewelry, a laptop and a cell phone were stolen.Fortunately for the woman, she has video cameras and it captured a female neighbor and an associate using a spare key to enter the residence.The two, 35-year-old Jessi Adams, of Rochester, and 35-year-old Jason Richards, of Rochester, have each been charged with second-degree burglary and theft.Police received the report on March 7 but believe it happened between March 4-5.Both suspects work at Subway, and Richards was arrested there while Adams returned some of the stolen property.