Woman fined more than four times what she tried to steal

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A woman who tried to forge a check from the Worth County Jail has been sentenced.

Authorities say 39-year-old Tiffaney Mary Fisher was written a check for $1.05 when she was released from jail in June 2017. She was accused of cashing it through a banking app, then altering it to read $21.05 and trying to cash it again.

Fisher pleaded guilty to 5th degree theft and was ordered to spend four day in jail, with credit for time served, pay a $100 fine and $21.05 in restitution to the jail.