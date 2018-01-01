Clear

Woman fined more than four times what she tried to steal

Tiffaney Fisher

Mason City woman pleads guilty to stealing from the Worth County Jail.

Posted: Feb. 28, 2018 7:25 PM
Updated: Feb. 28, 2018 7:32 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A woman who tried to forge a check from the Worth County Jail has been sentenced.

Authorities say 39-year-old Tiffaney Mary Fisher was written a check for $1.05 when she was released from jail in June 2017. She was accused of cashing it through a banking app, then altering it to read $21.05 and trying to cash it again.

Fisher pleaded guilty to 5th degree theft and was ordered to spend four day in jail, with credit for time served, pay a $100 fine and $21.05 in restitution to the jail.

