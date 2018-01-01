Woman fined for false report of roadside attack

wx_icon Mason City 38°

Posted: Feb. 26, 2018 3:57 PM
Updated: Feb. 26, 2018 3:57 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – The woman who started a furor when she claimed to be the victim of a roadside attack has been sentenced.

27-year-old Ty O’Hara Wooten of Clear Lake pleaded guilty to one count of false report to public safety. On September 28, 2017, Wooten told the Worth County Sheriff’s Office she had been the victim of an attempted sexual assault after stopping to help a man along a rural road. An alert was sent out to North Iowa law enforcement to look for Wooten’s attacker, but she later admitted it was lie.

Wooten said the injuries she showed authorities to support her story were self-inflicted.

She has now been ordered to pay a $65 fine.

