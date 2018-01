Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman is facing a felony drug charge after authorities say she was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.Mason City police say 27-year-old Kayleigh Hormann, of Rudd, was found with meth Friday around 9:24 p.m. at 4151 4th St. SW. (Walmart).She was charged with a felony because it is her third or subsequent offense of possession of a controlled substance.Police say she merchandise in a shopping cart valued at less than $200 and left the store without paying.She was also charged with fifth-degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia for having a glass pipe.