Woman crashes her car into Rochester business

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police have identified the woman who smashed her car into a physical therapy clinic Thursday afternoon.

Officials say 49-year-old Dawn Mulhern of Fountain was being treated for back injuries at Exercisabilities on North Broadway Avenue. After leaving the clinic, she reportedly hit the gas instead of the brakes when backing out of her parking spot and hit the building.

Authorities say Mulhern’s vehicle crashed into the office of Exercisabilities owner but the owner was off work Thursday.