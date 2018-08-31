Clear

Woman convicted of murder in Iowa rest stop slaying

Iowa County District Court documents say 44-year-old Mariana Lesnic was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder.

Posted: Aug. 31, 2018 6:32 AM

MARENGO, Iowa (AP) — A woman has been found guilty of killing a truck driver at an Iowa rest stop along Interstate 80.

Iowa County District Court documents say 44-year-old Mariana Lesnic was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder.

Authorities say she shot 60-year-old Ernest Kummer four times in the head inside his truck cab on Sept. 6, 2017, at the westbound rest stop near Victor, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Iowa City. Kummer, who lived in Monroe, was an employee of Fridley, Minnesota-based Copeland Trucking, where he had worked since 2010.

A first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Rain chances and clouds return today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast 8-31-18

Image

Mayo Clinic opening sports clinic for high school athletes

Image

Mapping your Labor Day weekend road trip

Image

Campus sexual assault policies

Image

Examining wage law

Image

Funding for healthy choices

Image

Examining Minnesota Wage Law

Image

Archbishop Comments on Sex Abuse Scandal

Image

Family of Julio Baez Speaks Out

Image

Minnesota Dept. of Education study measures student success

Community Events