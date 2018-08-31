MARENGO, Iowa (AP) — A woman has been found guilty of killing a truck driver at an Iowa rest stop along Interstate 80.
Iowa County District Court documents say 44-year-old Mariana Lesnic was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder.
Authorities say she shot 60-year-old Ernest Kummer four times in the head inside his truck cab on Sept. 6, 2017, at the westbound rest stop near Victor, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Iowa City. Kummer, who lived in Monroe, was an employee of Fridley, Minnesota-based Copeland Trucking, where he had worked since 2010.
A first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Related Content
- Woman convicted of murder in Iowa rest stop slaying
- Man convicted of manslaughter in eastern Iowa slaying
- Roommate charged in southeast Iowa slaying
- Prosecution rests in murder trial of Iowa mother
- Iowa DOT considering closing some rest areas
- Authorities arrest grandson in slaying of 84-year-old Iowa man
- Mexican man charged in Iowa slaying worked under fake name
- Iowa Governor makes stop in north Iowa
- Retterath gets attempted murder conviction overturned
- Juvenile convicted of murder seeks new trail