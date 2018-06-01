Clear
Woman charged with 1992 Iowa beating death

A woman has been accused of swinging a baseball bat to kill a 22-year-old man in southeast Iowa more than 25 years ago.

Posted: Jun. 1, 2018 6:28 AM

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — A woman has been accused of swinging a baseball bat to kill a 22-year-old man in southeast Iowa more than 25 years ago.

Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren said Thursday that Annette Dee Cahill, of Tipton, is charged with first-degree murder in the Oct. 13, 1992, slaying of Corey Lee Wieneke. He was found dead on his bedroom floor in rural West Liberty.

Online court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.

A criminal complaint says someone reported last year that Cahill made comments a few weeks after the slaying that she was responsible. Officials also say she told another person that a baseball bat had been used to kill Wieneke, something only she could have been certain of at the time. An aluminum bat with blood on it was found a mile from his home.

We'll continue to get a break from the rain before it returns by the weekend.
