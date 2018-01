Scroll for more content...

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman who allegedly stole packages from doorsteps is facing charges, and one of the packages police say she stole contained a toilet brush.Police say 41-year-old Angela Clemens was witnessed at Crystal Bay Townhomes by an unmarked squad car taking two packages - one containing a toilet brush - before driving off and being stopped.Police say she is facing two counts of theft of mail, a felony, and a count of fifth-degree possession since she was found with methamphetamine in her purse.Police say she could be looking at charges in three other cases.