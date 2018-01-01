Police: Woman arrested for pointing gun at people in Mason City road rage incident

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Mason City woman is facing a felony charge after police say she pointed a gun at two people during a road rage incident.

Aerial Miller, 34, is facing a charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon after an incident Friday around 4 p.m.

Mason City police say she brandished a 9 mm pistol toward two people in the 00 block of S. Taft Ave.

Police say the two victims were able to describe the pistol to officers and they felt “that Miller was going to execute the act.”

She is being held without bond in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.