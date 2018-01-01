Woman arrested for dumping meth into coffee cup, drinking it

Scroll for more content...

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester police say a woman dumped methamphetamine into a coffee cop and drank it before being arrested.Police were called to the 4800 block of Salley Ln. NW on Saturday at 11:37 p.m. for a woman was passed out inside a vehicle.The woman, 29-year-old Sherissa Bryan, of Rochester, was disoriented when an officer woke her up.After the officer took her license, he witnessed Bryan concealing something in her coffee cup. Police say Bryan told officers it was sugar but it turned out to be 1.5 grams of meth.She was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.