Woman accused of stealing more than $200,000 from central Iowa school district

Melissa Lantz Melissa Lantz

Authorities say theft happened over 4 1/2 years.

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 1:10 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GRANGER, Iowa – A woman is accused of stealing over $200,000 from a central Iowa school district.

Melissa Lee Lantz, 35 of Woodward, was arrested Tuesday and charged with 1st degree theft. Authorities say that while Lantz worked as the business manager/school board secretary for the Woodward-Granger Community School District, she was responsible for $221,851.27 in improper payroll disbursements. She’s accused of withdrawing the money from the district’s accounts between December 2012 and August 2017 and using it for personal purchases.

According to court documents, suspicious financial transactions were discovered by AEA Grant Wood, a computer consulting company in Cedar Rapids. That led the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation to look into the matter, with the help of the State Auditor’s office.

