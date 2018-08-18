Clear

Woman arrested after police say she punched and bit an officer

Bonnie Booth Bonnie Booth

Rochester police say they saw a commotion involving her and Walmart employees.

Posted: Aug. 16, 2018 11:24 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman is accused of attacking a police officer.

Bonnie Booth, 28 of Rochester, is facing charges of 4th degree assault, objection, disorderly conduct, and providing a false name to police.

Officers were called to the South Broadway Walmart Wednesday evening to collect some found property. As police walked into the store, they say they saw a commotion with employees detaining a female. As officers intervened, they say Booth punched an officer in the face and bit his hand, drawing blood.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
The heat and humidity will be sticking around for what will be just about an entirely dry weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Twins donate signed jersey to Rochester family

Image

Scholarships for Women in Construction

Image

Canvassing the Results

Image

Group Asks for Water Quality Legislation

Image

Mental Health First Aid Training

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-17-18)

Image

Local Heroes Day

Image

Extra patrol on roadways

Image

Renting Chromebooks

Image

aretha franklin

Community Events