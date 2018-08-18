Woman arrested after police say she punched and bit an officer

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman is accused of attacking a police officer.
Bonnie Booth, 28 of Rochester, is facing charges of 4th degree assault, objection, disorderly conduct, and providing a false name to police.
Officers were called to the South Broadway Walmart Wednesday evening to collect some found property. As police walked into the store, they say they saw a commotion with employees detaining a female. As officers intervened, they say Booth punched an officer in the face and bit his hand, drawing blood.
