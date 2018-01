Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman arrested early Thursday morning foris now facing a felony forgery charge in Cerro Gordo County.Emily Buttshaw, 35, of Manly, is accused of stealing and writing herself a check in the amount of $500 from a person who never issued her a check.Mason City police say on Jan. 18, a local business owner was alerted by his bank that Buttshaw went to his back with one of his checks that was made out to her. Police say since she didn’t have an account at that bank, she was required to show identification. The teller was given an ID card identifying her as Buttshaw.