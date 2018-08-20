Clear
Woman accused of driving drunk with five kids in her vehicle

Rebecca Golden Rebecca Golden

Arrested Sunday afternoon in Mitchell County.

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 4:15 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

OSAGE, Iowa – A North Iowa woman is charged with drunk driving and child endangerment.

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 call at around 3:10 pm Sunday reported a vehicle driving all over the road on Highway 9 near the line between Mitchell and Worth Counties. The caller indicated the vehicle had forced another vehicle off the highway.

The Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle was located and stopped on the west side of Osage and the driver was Rebecca Golden, 24 of Kensett. Authorities say there were also five children in the vehicle ranging in ages from nine years old to under three.

Osage police say Golden gave off a strong smell of alcohol when she spoke, her speech was slurred, and a breath test showed a blood alcohol content of .225. Golden was booked into the Mitchell County Jail on charges of operating while intoxicated and five counts of child endangerment.

