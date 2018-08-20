OSAGE, Iowa – A North Iowa woman is charged with drunk driving and child endangerment.
The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 call at around 3:10 pm Sunday reported a vehicle driving all over the road on Highway 9 near the line between Mitchell and Worth Counties. The caller indicated the vehicle had forced another vehicle off the highway.
The Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle was located and stopped on the west side of Osage and the driver was Rebecca Golden, 24 of Kensett. Authorities say there were also five children in the vehicle ranging in ages from nine years old to under three.
Osage police say Golden gave off a strong smell of alcohol when she spoke, her speech was slurred, and a breath test showed a blood alcohol content of .225. Golden was booked into the Mitchell County Jail on charges of operating while intoxicated and five counts of child endangerment.
Related Content
- Woman accused of driving drunk with five kids in her vehicle
- Experts suggest lowering drunk driving legal limit
- Teacher accused of being drunk at school
- Man pleads guilty after authorities say he was driving drunk with two kids in the car
- North Iowa firefighter accused of drunk driving while on emergency call
- Woman arrested for drunk driving for 2nd time in 2 weeks
- Police see spike in drunk driving on St. Patrick's Day
- New drunk driving law targeting first-time offenders
- Woman charged after three-vehicle crash
- Woman accused of check forgery