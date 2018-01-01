Woman accused of child endangerment gets probation

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Lake Mills woman has gotten probation for pot.

36-year-old Natalie Kristine Dann was charged with child endangerment and five drug crimes in May 2017. Authorities say she sold marijuana twice in April and a search of her home found medications without prescriptions. She was also accused of acting in a way that created a substantial risk to her seven-year-old son.

Dann pleaded guilty to one count of delivery of marijuana. She has been sentenced to three years of probation.