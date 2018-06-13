Woman accused of check forgery

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman is accused of cashing stolen checks.
Alie Staven, 22 of Rochester, is charged with felony forgery and possession of stolen checks. Police say she tried to cash an $8,200 check from a law firm on Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Bank on East Center Street. Police say that’s after she cashed a $4,000 check last week.
Officers say there was no sign of forced entry at the law firm and they are investigating how the checks were stolen.
