Woman accused of check forgery

Alie Staven Alie Staven

Police say checks were stolen from a law firm.

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 11:29 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman is accused of cashing stolen checks.

Alie Staven, 22 of Rochester, is charged with felony forgery and possession of stolen checks. Police say she tried to cash an $8,200 check from a law firm on Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Bank on East Center Street. Police say that’s after she cashed a $4,000 check last week.

Officers say there was no sign of forced entry at the law firm and they are investigating how the checks were stolen.

