Woman accused of attacking her mother pleads not guilty

Caitlin Nesje Caitlin Nesje

Victim says daughter was waving a knife around.

Posted: Aug. 22, 2018 3:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A daughter is pleading not guilty to attacking her mother.

Caitlin Anne Nesje, 28 of Albert Lea, is charged with 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon. She was arrested on July 22 after Albert Lea police were called to a domestic assault. Officers spoke with a woman who identified herself as Nesje’s mother. Police say she had a bloody nose, blood spread across her face and dripping down onto her shirt, an abrasion to her right ring finger, and a large bite mark on her left forearm.

The victim says Nesje started yelling at her while waving a knife around. The victim says she started to walk away and Nesje grabbed her by the hair and hit her in the face, then dragged her down the stairs to the back door. The victim says Nesje also bit her right ring finger and her forearm.

Nesje’s trial is scheduled to start on January 29, 2019.

