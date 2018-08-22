Witnesses called to the stand in Braedon Bowers murder trial

MASON CITY, Iowa- Prosecutors continued to build their case Tuesday against Braedon Bowers; the man they believe stabbed and killed 23 year old Wraymond Todd May 30th 2017.

Those who witnessed and heard what happened that day took the stand. Two of them who were nearby said they heard the car driving at a high rate of speed and a big bang which is when they came outside. Neither said they could tell if the car had slammed in to the parked truck in the driveway which was owned by Cody Bublitz or if the car had bottomed out on the curb. They also were not able to identify Bowers as the person driving the vehicle and didn’t see a knife.

Taylor Bublitz gave emotional statements at the stand as she knew both Todd and Bowers. She explained Bowers and Todd had been friends and travelled together, but at the time of the stabbing May 30th neither her nor Todd were talking to Bowers. Bublitz explained it was because of insensitive text messages Bowers had sent to her a few days earlier about a son who recently died of SIDs. Bublitz told the court that she called Todd the next day and told him what happened. She said she later hung up the phone and Todd started sending texting her saying she didn’t deserve being treated like that and that he would beat him up if she wanted.

On May 30th Bublitz explained that she went to Bowers’ mother’s house, Tamela Harris, to help her clean up garbage. He said Bowes arrived at the house and was angry at his mother. He then left in a Gray Monte Carlo. Bublitz said she started to cry on the step and was consoled by Todd.

Shortly after she said Bowers returned pulling in the driveway at a high rate of speed almost hitting Wraymond Todd who was leaning on another vehicle in the driveway. She said he was able to get out of the way by leaping on to the hood of the car. Bublitz cried as she explained Todd then punched Bowers as he was getting out of the car sending his back. She the saw a knife and started screaming and moments later she saw Todd get stabbed.

A criminalist was also called to the stand today. She was asked to investigate the knife police believe was used to stab Todd for skin partials. She explained that she was not able to find particles on the handle of the knife from Bowers but that there are a number of different reasons for that: weather, not enough skin particles to identify or even dust can make it difficult.