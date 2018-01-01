With more snow on the way snow removal crews are getting ready

MASON CITY, Iowa- While many people are dreading the thought of having to shovel anymore snow this week, there is one group of people that are enjoying the multiple storm week, snow removal companies.

“I have probably around 20 properties that I do,” says Dalayne Germundson of Mason City.

Germundson says many of those properties are businesses that need to be plowed in order to open the next day meaning he has to get up early to get the job done.

“Tonight, I will probably get up around one or two in the morning and start hitting them,” he said.

But this isn’t Germundson’s full time job. He also owns Mason City auto and says doing snow removal and owning a dealership isn’t easy.

“Getting up at one in the morning and plowing snow for 12 to 13 hours at a time and then having to come to the dealership can weigh on you,” he said.

For others like Josh Ressler of A+ Lawn Care and Landscaping, these long hours mean making a little extra money.

“It gets pretty tiring on weeks like this, but we’re pretty thankful for this because we’re finally getting some snow,” Ressler said.

While both are thankful for the week full of snow, they say people on the roads need to be more careful when driving in snow storms.

“A lot of times there seems to be a lot more people on the roads than there should be,” Ressler said. “I understand people need to work and stuff, but if you don’t have to be out I’d highly recommend not being out.”