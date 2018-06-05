Wisconsin man to stand trial in Winnebago County

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A trial is scheduled for a Wisconsin man accused of drug and gun crimes in Winnebago County.
Jeffrey Allen Walkowiak, 48 of Superior, WI, is charged with possession with intent to deliver of methamphetamine, promoting a gathering where drugs are used, carrying weapons, possession of marijuana, and failure to use a drug tax stamp.
Walkowiak was arrested on May 14 in Lake Mills. Police say a search of his van turned up 33.27 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, and two loaded handguns.
Walkowiak’s trial is now set to begin on August 15.
