Clear
BREAKING NEWS: 1 person killed in Ave. of the Saints crash in Cerro Gordo Co. Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Wisconsin man pleads not guilty to drunk riding in North Iowa

Authorities say he was going 107 miles per hour on a motorcycle.

Posted: Sep. 10, 2018 2:46 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Wisconsin man arrested after being clocked at 107 miles per hour on a motorcycle is pleading not guilty.

Thomas Casper, 53 of Franksville, Wisconsin, is charged with operating while intoxicated in Worth County District Court. He was stopped in the early morning hours of August 10 on Highway 105 after a he was observed and monitored by the Worth County Sheriff’s Office, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lake Mills Police Department.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
We're tracking warmer temperatures
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money Monday - Tips for overspending

Image

The latest on a Cerro Gordo County crash

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Moose on the loose in Colorado neighborhood

Image

Snouts up! Dogs show off surfing skills in charity surf-a-thon

Image

Homicide investigation in Rochester

Image

Your Monday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Ken Burn's Mayo Clinic documentary debuts tonight

Image

Homicide investigation underway in southeast Rochester

Image

Governor Dayton marks Sept 9th as RPL Day

Image

BDPA helps students of color

Community Events