Wisconsin man pleads not guilty to drunk riding in North Iowa

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Wisconsin man arrested after being clocked at 107 miles per hour on a motorcycle is pleading not guilty.

Thomas Casper, 53 of Franksville, Wisconsin, is charged with operating while intoxicated in Worth County District Court. He was stopped in the early morning hours of August 10 on Highway 105 after a he was observed and monitored by the Worth County Sheriff’s Office, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lake Mills Police Department.