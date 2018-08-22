Wisconsin man pleads guilty in North Iowa

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Wisconsin man is pleading guilty to drug and gun charges in North Iowa.

Jeffrey Allen Walkowiak, 48 of Superior, WI, was arrested on May 14 in Lake Mills. Police said a search of his van found 33.27 grams of methamphetamine, some marijuana, and two loaded handguns.

Walkowiak pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of meth with intent to deliver, gathering where controlled substances are used, carrying weapons, and failure to affix a drug tax stamp. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 9 in Winnebago County District Court.