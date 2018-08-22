Clear

Wisconsin man pleads guilty in North Iowa

Jeffrey Walkowiak Jeffrey Walkowiak

Arrested in May for drug and gun crimes.

Posted: Aug. 22, 2018 7:06 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Wisconsin man is pleading guilty to drug and gun charges in North Iowa.

Jeffrey Allen Walkowiak, 48 of Superior, WI, was arrested on May 14 in Lake Mills. Police said a search of his van found 33.27 grams of methamphetamine, some marijuana, and two loaded handguns.

Walkowiak pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of meth with intent to deliver, gathering where controlled substances are used, carrying weapons, and failure to affix a drug tax stamp. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 9 in Winnebago County District Court.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 58°
We'll remain cooler, but we're tracking a warm up for the end of the week along with more rain.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Celebrating Airport Upgrades

Image

Program aims to help unconventional learners

Image

Flights cancelled at Rochester International Airport

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-22-18)

Image

TIBBETTS LATEST

Image

Iowa Thief Caught On Doorbell Cam Returns AC Unit

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: 1 Hurt in Police Chopper Crash

Image

August 22 is National Tooth Fairy Day!

Image

Teacher Hunts For Kidney Match With Roadside Sign

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-22-18

Community Events