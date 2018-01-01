Winter weather advisory issued for Thursday

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Cerro Gordo; Dallas; Emmet; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Poweshiek; Sac; Story; Tama; Warren; Webster; Winnebago

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Snow and Ice Will Develop Across Iowa Thursday and Thursday Evening... .A winter storm will move across the Plains tonight and across the Upper Midwest beginning early Thursday morning through Thursday evening. Warmer air will get pulled into this system as it crosses the area Thursday. The result will be snow that initially begins across the south and southwest early Thursday morning. The snow will spread northward and then transition to freezing rain or freezing drizzle across mainly central and southern portions of the state. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches across west central Iowa Thursday morning and one to two inches across northern Iowa Thursday evening. Ice accumulations between one and two tenths of an inch are expected across the south Thursday morning and across central into northern Iowa Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening.

* WHERE...Portions of southern, central and northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The ice will result in difficult travel conditions. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Anoka; Benton; Carver; Chisago; Dakota; Douglas; Freeborn; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; Le Sueur; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Pope; Ramsey; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Stearns; Steele; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Waseca; Washington; Wright

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...ACCUMULATING SNOW DEVELOPING THURSDAY MORNING... .A winter storm will begin to develop across the Rockies late tonight, and move into the Plains, and Upper Midwest by Thursday night. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of southern and central Minnesota, as well as portions of west central Wisconsin tomorrow, and into Thursday night. This Winter Weather Advisory is west of a line from Albert Lea, to Hastings Minnesota, and west of Prescott, to Ladysmith Wisconsin. Starting late Wednesday night, and into Thursday morning, a band of snow will develop in the Central Plains, and move into far southwest, and south central Minnesota prior to noon Thursday. This area of snow will move rapidly northeast across the rest of southern and central Minnesota, as well as portions of west central Wisconsin by Thursday evening. The afternoon commute will be impacted. Snowfall totals across the area will range from 3 to 5 inches from east of St. James to the Twin Cities Metro area, then east to around Ladysmith, Wisconsin. South of this area, snowfall totals will average around 2 to 3 inches, with some freezing drizzle, and sleet possible in south central Minnesota. Any ice accumulations will be less than one tenth of an inch. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow, mixed with freezing drizzle. The freezing drizzle will occur mainly at the end of this event. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches, with localized 5 inch totals. Ice accumulations of less than one tenth of an inch are expected, but mainly along the Iowa border, northeast to around Hastings, Minnesota.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central and west central Minnesota.

* WHEN...From noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at 511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state.