Winter weather advisory for North Iowa counties

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Tama; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Snow Thursday Afternoon into Friday Morning... .A stronger weather system will impact the state Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. Snow is expected to spread across much of northern Iowa Thursday afternoon and continue to spread southward into central Iowa Thursday night. The snow will persist into Friday morning. Additionally northwest winds will increase to 15 to 25 mph late Thursday night into early Friday morning with patchy blowing and drifting snow especially in rural, open areas. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...

Who’s excited for more snow Thursday night? Looking at around 3-5” of new snowfall... likely delays on Friday morning. Maybe three day weekends for some? — Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) February 7, 2018

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches are expected.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions including during the Thursday afternoon and Friday morning commutes. Be prepared for reduced visibilities and hazardous travel conditions at times. Take it slow in the snow!

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.