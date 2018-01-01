Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Cold Wind Chills This Morning, Accumulating Snow This Afternoon... .Bitter cold wind chills of 15 to 30 below zero across parts of central and western Wisconsin this morning. Bundle up and protect yourself from the cold. Snow spreads west to east across the area today, mainly south of Interstate 90. The higher amounts of 3 to 5 inches will fall across northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin - with the bulk of that coming during the afternoon. Where the snow falls, roads will become snow covered and slippery, especially as the day wears on. There will be impacts to the evening commute. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions, including the evening commute. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin.

* WHEN...9 AM to 7 PM today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Audubon; Calhoun; Carroll; Crawford; Emmet; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Widespread, accumulating snowfall expected Today... .Snow will enter the state at sunrise and spread southeast thorugh the morning. The heaviest snow will occur from mid to late morning through mid afternoon before exiting to the southeast. During this time snowfall may become moderate to briefly heavy reducing visibility and creating hazardous travel. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Snow, moderate at times, from early morning to early afternoon. Visibility to one half mile at times. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CST this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions and be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Davis; Franklin; Grundy; Hardin; Jasper; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Polk; Poweshiek; Story; Tama; Wapello; Warren

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Widespread, accumulating snowfall expected Today... .Snow will enter the state at sunrise and spread southeast thorugh the morning. The heaviest snow will occur from mid to late morning through mid afternoon before exiting to the southeast. During this time snowfall may become moderate to briefly heavy reducing visibility and creating hazardous travel. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow, moderate at times from mid morning until mid afternoon then diminishing. Visibility to one half mile at times. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected.

* WHERE...Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 7 PM CST this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the evening commute. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Boone; Dallas; Greene; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Widespread, accumulating snowfall expected Today... .Snow will enter the state at sunrise and spread southeast thorugh the morning. The heaviest snow will occur from mid to late morning through mid afternoon before exiting to the southeast. During this time snowfall may become moderate to briefly heavy reducing visibility and creating hazardous travel. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow, moderate at times, from early morning through early afternoon. Visibility to one half mile at times. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected with locally higher amounts north of highway 30.

* WHERE...Northern and Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions and be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Cold Wind Chills This Morning, Accumulating Snow This Afternoon... .Bitter cold wind chills of 15 to 30 below zero across parts of central and western Wisconsin this morning. Bundle up and protect yourself from the cold. Snow spreads west to east across the area today, mainly south of Interstate 90. The higher amounts of 3 to 5 inches will fall across northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin - with the bulk of that coming during the afternoon. Where the snow falls, roads will become snow covered and slippery, especially as the day wears on. There will be impacts to the evening commute. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions, including the evening commute. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 5 inches are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin.

* WHEN...9 AM to 7 PM today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Faribault; Freeborn; Martin

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS THROUGH 8 AM IN WESTERN WISCONSIN... ...HEAVY SNOW ALONG ALONG THE MINNESOTA/IOWA BORDER TODAY... .A wind chill advisory remains in effect for portions of west central Wisconsin until 8 AM. The advisory is located east of a line from near Osceola, to Baldwin and Eau Claire. Cold air and brisk winds will hold wind chill values between 20 to 25 degrees below zero through 8 am. Snow will begin to develop in southwest Minnesota toward sunrise, and spread eastward across southern Minnesota today. Locally heavy snowfall will occur along the Iowa, Minnesota border where a winter weather advisory has been issued from 8 am to 3 pm this afternoon. Snowfall amounts will range from 2 to 4 inches along the border, but up to two inches of snow will occur as far north as Mankato, and Owatonna. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the morning commute. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts are expected.

* WHERE...Martin, Faribault and Freeborn Counties.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at 511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state.