Next round of winter weather possible Sunday into Monday

KIMT - Highs will be near 40 degrees Friday and a lot more melting will be going on today. Winds calm down for tonight, which can cause some patchy fog to form for Saturday morning. We do stay warm for Saturday as well but there will be another round of winter weather headed our way come Sunday

Attention then turns to the next storm that will move across the Midwest on Sunday and into Monday. This will start out as rainfall since it will be pulling in much warmer air. We will see a rain/snow mix changing over Sunday night and into Monday morning. Much of Monday will feature snow showers and wind. The highest accumulation will likely be in southern Minnesota and points north toward the Twin Cities and less will be found in north Iowa.

Stay with KIMT as we track this storm.

Cooler air will return by next Tuesday and Wednesday behind this system, but no temperatures below zero.