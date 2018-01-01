Winter storm expected to hit Thursday

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Audubon; Calhoun; Carroll; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Emmet; Greene; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

Scroll for more content...

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Snow and Blizzard Conditions Possible Late Tonight into Thursday... .A large winter storm system will bring snow and strong winds to the area late tonight into Thursday. A wintry mix of precipitation will quickly transition to snow late tonight and continue on Thursday. The combination of accumulating snowfall and the strong winds may produce blizzard conditions. In addition, rapidly falling temperatures will create icy conditions as the initial wintry mix of precipitation freezes to surfaces including walkways and roads. Wind chills on Thursday will drop to near 20 below zero. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Travel could be very difficult to impossible, including during the morning commute on Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are possible.

* WHERE...Portions of west central and north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph could cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is also possible. Cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Watch for blizzard conditions means there is a potential for falling and/or blowing snow with strong winds and extremely poor visibilities. This can lead to whiteout conditions and make travel very dangerous.

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Boone; Cass; Franklin; Guthrie; Hamilton

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Snow and Blizzard Conditions Possible Late Tonight into Thursday... .A large winter storm system will bring snow and strong winds to the area late tonight into Thursday. A wintry mix of precipitation will quickly transition to snow late tonight and continue on Thursday. The combination of accumulating snowfall and the strong winds may produce blizzard conditions. In addition, rapidly falling temperatures will create icy conditions as the initial wintry mix of precipitation freezes to surfaces including walkways and roads. Wind chills on Thursday will drop to near 20 below zero. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Travel could be very difficult to impossible, including during the morning commute on Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are possible.

* WHERE...Portions of west central, central and north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph could cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is also possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Watch for blizzard conditions means there is a potential for falling and/or blowing snow with strong winds and extremely poor visibilities. This can lead to whiteout conditions and make travel very dangerous.

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Martin; Rice; Steele; Waseca

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...NARROW BAND OF HEAVY SNOW APPEARS LIKELY TO SET UP FROM ALBERT LEA TOWARD LADYSMITH AND EAU CLAIRE LATE TONIGHT... .Mixed wintry precipitation is expected to push into western Minnesota this evening while a second area develops late tonight further east from south central Minnesota to northwest Wisconsin. The precipitation is expected to change to all snow by Thursday morning. A narrow swath of heavy snow with up to 8 inches is possible roughly from around Albert Lea to Ladysmith and Eau Claire. Outside of this area, 1 to 3 inches can be expected. Strong northwest winds will develop late tonight and continue through Thursday. The strongest winds will be found from west central to south central Minnesota where winds could gust to 40 mph. This will result in areas of blowing snow with some brief instances of whiteout conditions. Temperatures will plummet into the single digits and teens late tonight which may cause a flash freeze on area roadways. The Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory west of a line from St. James to the Twin Cities metro and Balsam Lake. The Winter Storm Watch remains in effect along the I-90 corridor across southern Minnesota stretching northeast to the Red Wing, Rice Lake, and Eau Claire areas. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow possible. Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the morning commute on Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Dodge; Wabasha

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Accumulating Snowfall Expected Thursday... .Snow will fall across the area starting late tonight and continuing into Thursday. There is still some uncertainty on how much and where the heaviest snow will fall. Current indications are that a band of 2 to 5 inches of snow, with locally higher amounts, will be possible across portions of southeast Minnesota. Those with travel plans across the area should pay close attention to later forecasts as snow amounts and location could change. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow possible. Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the morning commute on Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are possible.

* WHERE...Wabasha and Dodge County.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 30 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow, especially on ridge tops and in open areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.



You can track the latest road conditions for Iowa and Minnesota here.