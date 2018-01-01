Winter Weather Advisory still in effect for North Iowa

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Snow and Blowing Snow to Affect Portions of Central and Northern Iowa Today... .Light snow of varied intensities will persist through today before diminishing north to south this afternoon. Low pressure over northwest Iowa early this morning will move south and east through the day with wind gusts increasing in its wake, producing areas of blowing snow as well. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Light Snow and patchy blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of an inch or so.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the morning commute. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. A tow ban remains in effect for Worth County.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.