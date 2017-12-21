Winter Weather Advisory issued for many North Iowa counties

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued in North Iowa.

IAZ004>007-015>017-027-038-048-049-220100- /O.EXA.KDMX.WW.Y.0008.000000T0000Z-171222T0300Z/ Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo- Butler-Grundy-Story-Marshall- Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City, Lake Mills, Northwood, Manly, Emmetsburg, Garner, Britt, Kanawha, Mason City, Clear Lake, Parkersburg, Clarksville, Shell Rock, Greene, Aplington, Allison, Dumont, Grundy Center, Reinbeck, Conrad, Dike, Wellsburg, Ames, and Marshalltown 1100 AM CST Thu Dec 21 2017 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Areas of freezing drizzle are occurring. There have been several reports of accidents due to a light glaze on roads from local law enforcement this morning. Additional light glaze is expected into the afternoon and evening commute. Also, a few locations may switch over to snow at times and up to one inch of snow is expected. * WHERE...Northern Iowa. * WHEN...Until 9 PM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A light glaze of ice will result difficult travel conditions into this evening, impacting the evening rush hour. Any roads that are untreated are expected to especially hazardous. Some small branches may break due to the icing this afternoon and evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. $$