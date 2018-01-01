Winter Weather Advisory for some north-central Iowa counties

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Emmet; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Light Freezing Rain Overnight Into Monday Morning... .Rain and drizzle will move across northwest Iowa at times from tonight through Monday. As air and road temperatures fall below freezing overnight, this will lead to light accumulations on elevated surfaces and some untreated roads, resulting in difficult travel by Monday morning. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...A light wintry mix, becoming light freezing rain or freezing drizzle at times overnight. Ice accumulations from a few hundredths to around a tenth of an inch expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa roughly north and west of Fort Dodge.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The ice will result in difficult travel conditions, including during the morning commute on Monday. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

