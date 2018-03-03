Winter Storm Watch issued in southern MN

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Snow To Impact Travel Monday Through Tuesday... .A storm system will bring accumulating snow to the region Monday into Tuesday and the snow may be heavy at times. At this time, snow accumulations of 4 to locally 8 inches are possible. These snowfall totals may change based on shifts in the storm track. Be sure to monitor forecasts closely as travel impacts are likely especially for the Monday afternoon and evening commute. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 8 inches, and ice accumulations of a glaze are possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest into central Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From Monday morning through late Monday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Difficult travel conditions possible, including during the afternoon and evening commute on Monday. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph could cause areas of blowing and drifting snow in open areas Monday morning into early Monday afternoon.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.