Winter Storm Watch issued for part of viewing area

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Brown; Douglas; Faribault; Freeborn; Kandiyohi; Martin; Nicollet; Pope; Renville; Sibley; Waseca; Watonwan

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...HEAVY SNOW BUILDING EAST ALONG AND SOUTH OF I-94 FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND CONTINUING INTO SATURDAY MORNING... ...VERY SHARP SNOWFALL GRADIENT LIKELY SETTING UP NEAR SAINT CLOUD...THE TWIN CITIES...AND RED WING... .A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for areas south of I-94 in Minnesota Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. Snow will develop across the Dakotas and build eastward into west central Minnesota late Friday morning, reaching east central Minnesota Friday evening. There may be a brief period of rain before turning to heavy snow as temperatures cool quickly. Snowfall amounts of 5 to 9 inches are expected across western and southern Minnesota. There will be a sharp gradient in amounts near I-94, with little or no snow possible over northwest and portions of west central Wisconsin. Any shift would lead to significant forecast changes near this gradient, which includes the Twin Cities metro. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and west central Minnesota.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph could cause patchy blowing and drifting snow.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.