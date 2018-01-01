Winona man sentenced for sex abuse in Wisconsin

ALMA, Wisconsin – A southeastern Minnesota man is going to prison for sexual abuse.

Scroll for more content...

33-year-old Jacob Daniel Vogel of Winona pleaded guilty to 1st degree child sex assault and child enticement in Buffalo County, Wisconsin. Authorities say he abused a child under the age of 13 sometime in March 2016. He was arrested after an investigation by the FBI, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, and the Holmen Police Department.

Vogel has been sentenced to 15 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision. He must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.