Winona man pleads not guilty to Rochester drug charges

Police say he is linked to cocaine, marijuana, and prescription pills.

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 12:44 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested after authorities say they found large amounts of cocaine, marijuana, and pills in a storage locker is pleading not guilty.

Cole Austin Peterson, 27 of Winona, is charged with two counts of 1st degree sale of drugs and possession of a firearm as a drug user.  He was arrested on December 20 after Rochester police search a unit at Lock-Away Storage and say they found 18.5 ounces of cocaine,
14.6 ounces of marijuana, 178 pills of dextroamphetamine, 50 pills of Zanex, around 1 gram of ecstasy, more than $12,000 in cash and a shotgun.

Peterson’s trial is set to begin on November 5.

