Winona man pleads guilty to Wisconsin sexual assault

MADISON, Wis. A Minnesota man is pleading guilty to sexually abusing a child in Wisconsin.

33-year-old Jacob D. Vogel of Winona, MN has entered a guilty plea in Buffalo County Circuit Court to charges of 1st degree sexual assault of someone under age 13 and child endangerment. Those crimes happened in March 2016. The Wisconsin Attorney General’s Office says this conviction is the product of a lengthy investigation by the FBI and the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Holmen Police Department.

As part of his plea agreement, four additional felonies against Vogel were dismissed. His sentencing is scheduled for March 15.

“With this conviction, justice has finally been served to this victim and their family,” says Wisconsin Attorney General Schimel. “Putting this man in prison is just one part of how the criminal justice system can support survivors of sexual assault. I spent more than 25 years as a prosecutor, largely in the sensitive crimes unit, and I have seen time and again how prosecutors can deliver justice to survivors.”