Winona man killed in Thursday morning crash

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – A man is dead after a Thursday morning rollover accident.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 61-year-old James Weaver of Winona was driving east on Interstate 90 when he lost control south of exit 271 to Dakota, went through the median, across the westbound lanes, through the guardrail, and rolled over the embankment. Weaver’s Ford Explorer came to a stop on its roof on Riverview Drive in Dresbach.

The State Patrol says Weaver was killed in the crash.

Fire departments from Dakota, Pickwick and Nodine, Gunderson Tri-State Ambulance, and the Winona County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene. The State Patrol says the rollover happened around 10:30 am Thursday in snow and icy conditions.