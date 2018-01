Scroll for more content...

KIMT News 3 – According to a news release issued Thursday morning, Winneshiek and Howard County has agreed to use the Winneshiek County Jail to house inmates from Howard County while a new jail is being built.They say it could be a two-year project.The release says Winneshiek County averages 8-10 inmates, and that number will likely double with the addition from Howard County.Howard County will pay $50 per day for each inmate. Sheriff Marx estimates the contract with Howard County could bring up to $200,000 of additional revenue into the Winneshiek County Jail.