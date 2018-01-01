Winneshiek County farmer admits to animal neglect

DECORAH, Iowa – A northeast Iowa farmer is pleading guilty to livestock neglect.

The Winnehiek County Sheriff’s Office was called to the farm along County Road A18 of Craig Scott Underbakke on October 3, 3017. Deputies say they found 24 dead calves in various stages of decay and seized 20 malnourished calves.

The 51-year-old Underbakke has been sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to pay a $315 civil penalty. He has not yet entered a plea to seven counts of failure to dispose of a dead animal.