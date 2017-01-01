Winneshiek County asking for public's help after burglary

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa – The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be aware of a burglary.

According to a press release, the Bluffton Store was burglarized by two people around 4 a.m. on Dec. 31.

“Due to the unique circumstances of this burglary we believe it is likely they may attempt to burglarize other businesses in the near future. There were at least two subjects involved with this burglary and they seemed very familiar with the Bluffton Store,” the press release states.

The case is under investigation.