Wind turbine project causes stir in Worth County

WORTH, Iowa- A proposed turbine project is moving forward in Worth County and Southern Minnesota but residents have questions and concerns about the project.

Mitchell County and Worth County receive what’s called TIF funds from the projects like wind turbines. Those funds are then used for infrastructure projects like a study for a proposed natural gas pipeline.

But some community members said there are a number of issues with the turbines like the lack of regulations. That’s why they are consulting with an expert who deals with people already living in industrial wind turbine areas about issues she is seeing.

“I would like to see all wind turbine installation suspended until we can get some good well throughout regulations in place,” said Julie Kuntz of Worth County.

“This kind of meeting is happening all over the country and all around the world in rural communities,” said Janna Swanson of the Coalition for Rural Property Rights. “There’s a reason why so many farmers are not signing these ridiculous one-sided contracts.”

County supervisors say they will learn how many turbines will being going up for this project by the end of Auguust.