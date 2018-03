MASON CITY, Iowa – The man arrested after a series of burglaries in Clear Lake is pleading not guilty.

Police say a garage and seven vehicles were illegally entered on January 21. Officers say a computer stolen from one of the vehicles was found in the Clear Lake home of 24-year-old Taylor James Wigant.

He is charged with one count of 3rd degree burglary and four counts of 3rd degree burglary of a motorized vehicle. Wigant is scheduled to stand trial on April 17.